Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
11h

They gag themselves and others at the upmost peril. Political correctness is literal mind control and free speech is the only thing standing between them and tyranny:

The reason free speech is always THE primary target is that the first thing a kidnapper does is gag the victim so they cannot sound the alarm. Give up your free speech and the freedom of the press at your peril. Once they are able to silence you, the game is over. The loss of all of your other freedoms will fall like dominoes after. Anyone that advocates to censor you, or to unmask your anonymity is your adversary. Treat them like one - no matter what else they say.

But why is it so vital and necessary for the combined monolithic apparatus of government, corporations, and NGOs, to brute force censor everyone while decimating the careers and reputations of the dissenters? Here is why:

The reason the First Amendment is prime directive order 1, is because it is the most important freedom we have for the same reason it is the first target an adversary subverts, disrupts, and destroys during a crime, a war, or a takeover—preventing a target from assembling, communicating, and organizing a response to an assault grants an enormous advantage to the aggressors.

"If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we will be led, like sheep to the slaughter." -George Washington

The Second Amendment is second because it is the remedy for anyone trying to subvert the First.

Reply
Share
Michael Magoon's avatar
Michael Magoon
11hEdited

I think that they do not want to talk about and prohibit research on the topic because:

1) They know that they are wrong.

2) Admitting that they are wrong on this one issue forces them to reassess their entire worldview on equality and what the government should do about it.

3) Their worldview is so tied closely with their own view of morality that doing #2 makes them feel like a bad person and they know that other people will consider them a bad person.

So they try to maintain a social taboo that makes them feel like a moral person and project that image to other people.

Reply
Share
1 reply
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aporia Magazine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture