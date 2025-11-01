Aporia

Clever Pseudonym
Clever Pseudonym
3h

Christianity and its secular offspring, Liberalism, have now deteriorated to their current debased incarnation: White guilt and white saviorism.

If you want to maintain any kind of place in liberal society (whether professionally or socially), your morality and worldview must be centered on two simple connected ideas: first, that the history of European civilization is just a single, poorly disguised hate crime, most esp against black and brown POCs; and extrapolating from this, that the purpose of every activity, from reading and writing to food and sex, must be based on obeying the proper public rituals of atonement, and that (most esp in academia and culture) you must dedicate your life to the "rectification of historical injustice", which is more or less a combo of Marx's "from each according etc" and Matthew 20's "So the last shall be first, and the first last."

And as this great secular faith was entirely created and incubated in Western academia, Western academia is where it is most entrenched and least likely to be ended.

I've been following this issue since the 1990s and many of our smartest public thinkers—Chris Hitchens, Camille Paglia, Robert Hughes, the Blooms Harold and Allen etc—warned that liberalism and all its patterns of thought was being gradually supplanted by a post-liberal post-Marxist ideology (more or less a reboot of socialism with the "proletariat" replaced by racial and sexual minorities), where dissent and free thought were being snuffed out and replaced by a punitive, vindictive ideology dedicated to seizing the means of cultural and educational production. This "Long March" has been a smashing success and is now the foundation of both morality and even etiquette to just about everyone processed by academia this century.

White guilt and saviorism are sacred beliefs and people don't just casually abandon sacred beliefs. Or more simply: our colleges are just reverting to their history as institutions based on the transmission of religious beliefs, and this new faith is locked in as much as any of its predecessors. We will need a cataclysm on the level of the collapse of the Soviet Union for this to change.

Henry Solospiritus
3h

Academia hates America! They were ideologues, now they are subversives! Sedition is next! Urgent responses are needed before the coming rebellion of the “unwilling to work” engulfs civil society!

