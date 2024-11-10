Aporia

Nathan Cofnas
Nov 10, 2024

"Today, the entire Republican Party, which just won control of the presidency, the Senate, and likely the House, routinely mocks wokism" - A quibble: You can mock wokism, but not the idea that (I claim) inexorably leads to wokism, namely, the equality thesis. Until we can do *that*, the leviathan will live on.

Anatoly Karlin
Nov 10, 2024

Woke peaked in 2020 and has been in unremitting decline ever since. Even leftist spaces view that period as a bad dream that they would collectively prefer to forget. Academia remains "Woke" in its antipathy to hereditarianism, but that has been the case since the 1970s.

I am much more concerned about the rightoid revanche going too far - not just on account of the damage it will cause by itself, but in its potential to revive otherwise moribund Wokeness.

