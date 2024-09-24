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Realist
Sep 24, 2024

Thanks for an exciting and informative article on the expansion of West Eurasian cognitive ability over the previous 14 millennia.

What has always interested me is what caused the relatively fast expansion, other than the possibility of selection.

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Abel Dean
Sep 24, 2024

The study is great step forward. And I much expect that the many people who believe impossible things about human races will find five other impossible things to believe before breakfast.

One minor issue for me I expect is a bigger issue for Ali Akbari, whose name leads the list of 16 authors, whereas David Reich's name comes in dead last, following the pattern that a famous researcher's name gets tagged on at the end of a long list of coauthors even though he may know almost nothing about it, and yet David Reich has been getting effectively all the credit for this study (Steve Sailer had two Substack posts about this preprint recently).

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