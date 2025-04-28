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Muad'Dib's avatar
Muad'Dib
Apr 29, 2025

The author takes an interesting idea and makes sweeping conclusions which are not at all supported by the evidence. I'll list some of the problems.

The idea of "dominating" a niche is used inconsistently throughout the article. Sometimes it means 40%, sometimes it means 80%, sometimes it means nothing in particular. For example, there's no evidence given that "virtual all niches" in India are dominated by a particular caste. Also, if only 40% of a niche is occupied by an ethnic group, clearly, it's not impossible for outsiders to compete.

There's also no quantification of how important these "niches" are in a broader economy. Author asserts that these industries were important mobility vehicle. Possibly. But they're still a very small part of the economy. And the economy is an ever-changing beast. Aren't there other avenues now, which weren't open decades ago?

In the particular case of India, the author keeps trying to fit every wrong thing in India into his theory. He tries to argue that the labour shortages and very small size of firms in India are due to these ethnic niches.

India has a hundred different problems. It has a horrible schooling system which is directly responsible for a lot of the "skill shortage". And it has massive corruption, abysmal labor laws and inadequate credit systems which inhibit the growth of firms.

How does the author know that the "real" problem is ethnic niches and not these direct problems which have been pointed out for decades?

To decide between different explanations, author has to quantify the effect of the various factors, and he doesn't even try.

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UBERSOY's avatar
UBERSOY
Apr 28, 2025

Powerful article. Well researched 🧲📚💯

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