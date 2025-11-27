Aporia

Keith
19h

The only bit I didn't fully agree with was this:

'It is not illiberal or xenophobic to want to maintain a country’s dominant ethnic group. But inside a country, where individuals are neighbors, co-workers and citizens, population averages are largely irrelevant'.

What about, say, the white people in Bradford whose neighbors, co-workers and citizens are often Muslims, some of whom are quite hostile to our way of life? Are you saying that white people INSIDE a country shouldn't worry about such things or merely that governments, once they've saddled us with this less-than-optimal situation, should treat us all the same, regardless of race and religion? I think you must mean the former since you'd kind of already dealt with the latter.

Realist
1d

Bo, a wise and balanced approach to human differences.

Some are inclined to emotion, others are influenced by cognition.

