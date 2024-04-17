Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Graham Cunningham's avatar
Graham Cunningham
Apr 17, 2024Edited

> Yet British judges blocked Kolicaj’s deportation on the grounds that the Home Office had “failed to take sufficient account of his human rights”.....could you get a more poetic line on just how far the British establishment has disappeared up its own backside. And yet anyone who is not a politics obssessive or a Substacker will know little of such things because their take on the 'issues' facing their country will be some sort of BBC-type Sunak or Starmer blah blah. Weep for us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Realist's avatar
Realist
Apr 17, 2024

Thanks for an interesting article.

Immigrants should not be selected based on nationality but on desired traits.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aporia Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture