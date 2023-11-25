Aporia

User's avatar
Realist's avatar
Realist
Nov 25, 2023

"The truth is that, in many cases, elite groups are genetically different from the rest of the population."

This is, without a doubt, true. And one of the more advantageous genetic traits is higher cognition. But at least one situation that some elite groups use is a lack of a positive trait: integrity. An absence of integrity has given some elite groups enormous wealth and power. I believe Netanyahu is an excellent example of gaining power through a lack of integrity. There are numerous examples of this in the power structure of the United States.

Steve Sailer's avatar
Steve Sailer
Nov 26, 2023

Other than Lebanese, Mexico seems lacking in elite segmentation. Turkey and Mexico have a number of similarities, but on the PISA test, there's a tiny but distinct group of very high scorers in Turkey but less so in Mexico. One theory is the Counter-Reformation was so effective in Mexico it blocked the kind of elite formation processes that were conducive to Protestantism in Europe (e.g., Huguenots).

