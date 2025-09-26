Aporia

Kristoffer O’Shaugnessy
13h

Friend-enemy politics is inevitable when two factions are locked in existential opposition and have nothing in common as is increasingly the case in broken Liberal Democracies like UK and USA.

A. Hairyhanded Gent
11h

"While superficially compelling, this is not a realistic model of social behaviour. After the spate of recent firings, did you encounter any leftists saying, “Fair enough, we deserved that. We really ought to think twice the next time we engage in cancel culture”? I just saw scores of people poking fun at the right’s hypocrisy and running victory laps for having insisted the right never cared about free speech."

I think it is well to consider that modern western societies are beyond this point, because it reveals an underlying intend at cooperation and compromise.

All that is gone, and hence hypocrisy is simply a tool to win a zero sum game. It *may* have been seeded during Gingrich's term as Speaker, and metastasized gradually from there. Concurrently, each succeeding generation seems to have devalued ethical consistency in favor of gratifying one's own social whims--many of which are fickle and transient--consequences to social stability be damned.

I'm approaching 80. All this is becoming very, very evident to me by way of comparison over this time frame. Regrettably, it will require a period of protracted existential trauma on a massive scale to force a re-set back to mutual cooperation between opposing parties just simply to survive. Right now, each political/ideological party truly believes that yep, it *can* have it all.

Luxury beliefs, indeed.

