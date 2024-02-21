Aporia

SlowlyReading
Feb 21, 2024

Well said. Hanania has some head-scratching takes lately. It appears to me that he 1) likes to be contrarian, 2) is overcompensating for his previous 'avowed racism' as a young man, 3) doesn't like to be associated with low-IQ Trumpists, 4) is true believer in science, technology, freedom and free markets as the highest good. Anatoly Karlin has a similar trajectory.

It's so odd because he clearly embraces a 'realist' view of race and IQ that already amounts to thoughtcrime, as seen in his conversation with Amy Wax and elsewhere

https://www.richardhanania.com/p/amy-wax-versus-the-midwit-gynocrats

What exactly is his strategy for countering the "disparate outcomes prove racism" dogma?? I can't really tell.

The Futurist Right's avatar
The Futurist Right
Feb 21, 2024

Facts unleash victors

Most people are incapable of taking facts (whether actual or believed) to their logical conclusions. See the many Christians who’ve convinced themselves that the unambiguously anti-gay God of the Bible, is actually entirely fine with gay marriage. A Hananist analysis would conclude that, as such, the Bible’s position on gays is irrelevant to gay acceptance.

Of course, what actually happened is that the small percentage of people who are capable of hearing facts and acting on them, were convinced by Darwinian evolution etc, that the Christianity was fake. These then dropped the corresponding taboo on homosexuality and moved society along with them; whether it wanted to or not. To the extent that such a taboo might return, it’ll be because of specific facts on rates on hiv transmission or gay support for transgender ideology, that might remove sympathy for gays (not, whatever paul said).

The point of speaking about race differences is to unleash a similar energy. Social conformity and propaganda will do the rest once the power of truth has fueled the small percentage of the population that’s capable of taking it seriously.

