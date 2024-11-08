Aporia

Esme Fae
Nov 8, 2024Edited

"Slogans like “Love Wins”, “Love Trumps Hate”, “Hate Has No Home Here”, “Believe All Women”, “Women’s Rights are Human Rights” and “No Human is Illegal” sound incredibly mawkish and off-putting to me"

I'm a woman, and I find them off-putting as well. They all sound like the sorts of signs that are hung up in a kindergarten classroom, usually in some sort of childish-handwriting-looking font, and with rainbows and clouds around them. I disliked that sort of patronizing teacher-speak when I was a schoolgirl, and I dislike it even more as an adult woman.

(Plus, the "no human is illegal" one doesn't really make sense - I mean, obviously it is not illegal to be a human; but it is illegal for humans to do certain things which are against the law. The more literal-minded among us might well wonder if this statement extends to cover other illegal acts besides illegally entering a country - could I illegally enter someone's house, since no human is illegal? Could I illegally help myself to some items in a store, since no human is illegal?)

Realist
Nov 9, 2024

Thanks for the article.

The Democrats are trying to make a point of stating the data that shows white college-educated women favored Harris and white non-college-educated women favored Trump. The fact that many college 'educated' women major in inane, useless courses, which are more indoctrination than education, is never mentioned.

