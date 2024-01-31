Aporia

Realist
Jan 31, 2024

Bo, thanks for another great article tackling meaningful thought-provoking, but complex topics. It is articles like this that make me glad I joined Aporia.

Tony V
Jan 31, 2024

we must live with the reality of the universe, not merely considerations of will and belief in freedom

some are born to be slaves, others are born to rule

there are resource deposits underneath and above the horizon of the earth

some of these are located under less capable people

every year people demand a higher standard of living

every year people demand the scientists and engineers to do their thing

every year people randomly mate and generate a random number of classes of offspring

a surplus generation of people who cannot provide economic value to others, especially men, jeopardizes social stability when not placated

the degree to which resources can be made accessible are dependent on the fraction of the population that has sufficient traits (i.e. IQ/industriousness)

truth and correct information is paramount to making good collective decisions

not all people are capable of making good collective decisions, each individual decision has effects on society at a macro level -- we can see

this in Japan not one looting after a hurricane vs USA or whatever

political equality can probably only exist in a society of 120 IQ or higher, below this people are too swayed by emotions and instincts

there is a sub-fertility crisis with too many old people

there is not enough free available energy or fertilizer to go around, lots of people are malnourished

if a lower-aptitude population witnesses a higher-aptitude population succeed too much, they get resentful and may attempt to invade the neighbouring area

if the world was occupied by cooperative, high IQ, industrious, resourceful people -- we could all come to a consensus quickly to not be so materialistic,

to consume an appropriate amount of resources in proportion to the capabilities of the population to extract, or regenerate those resources whether

it be space mining or whatever

our existence depends on the economic repression (i.e. exporting inflation, projection of hegemonic power) of others, slave-shop labour, dumping

of waste overseas -- which are all negative externalities, also NIMBY attitude for power-plants and industrial waste onto low-income neighbouhoods --

hence political equality is an illusion

if we don't kill, or extract resources, or express, we cannot have a semblance of civilization from which productive people provide a good standard

of living, if we give resources to the less able, they squander it and we are back to square one with mutually assured destruction

either the elites form a caste system with their digital identification system after people get annoyed at the constant immigration and tired of dependency

and re-distribute resources accordingly and supercharge the breeding or creation of intelligent and healthy people or we are doomed to geopolitical wars

it all hinges on the last drop of oil, without an alternative substitute for energy we are doomed

elites only placate other countries and give them food, because we need their resources; they asked the middle-eastern COP26 leader to not industrialize

but he refuted the maltreatment of his people because a leader with a hungry and non-anti-hedonic population will be targeted, yet the PISA scores of his population indicate they would not be capable of doing anything, plus people love free gifts

political freedom must come with political responsibility; the majority of people are unconcerned with international affairs, resource extraction,

technological developments, and thus cannot have the same level of rights as those who have the capacity and willingness to make choices about

the population; ultimately a populations' capabilities determines the level of civilization that can be achieved, and the health of it is dependent

on the individuals choices' but also the leadership. until the differential fertility curve can be absolved, and people are willing to accept

that some people need to die to provide space for others, elites have to curry favour by rewording initiatives for climate or equity or whatever

we can see just 5 iq points show you just how Japan was able to make cheap living and mixed-used neighbourhoods, with appropriate amount of light, sunshine and whatnot -- reusing water with toilets, etc.

