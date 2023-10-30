Aporia

Christopher Renner
Oct 30, 2023

This piece and your reply to Noah Smith strike me as a really good complement to all the empirical data cited in Coming Apart and similar works, which document the effect of *regional* IQ-selective migration among White Americans.

That effect is, unsurprisingly, exactly what you predict for international IQ-selective migration: the places that are destinations for the cognitively gifted are much more pleasant and functional than the places they'd have lived a generation or two prior (albeit with a lot of untempered neuroticism), and the places they leave behind are going to hell in a handbasket.

Graham Cunningham
Oct 30, 2023

Since you find yourself needing to re-state your rebuttal, I will repeat my own comment on that original piece [edited a bit for brevity].

The only sane immigration policy for an rich society to adopt would have been to filter/select for the immigrants who could convincingly show a very positive identification with the VALUES of the host society. (Immigration to19th/early 20thc. America was approximately that way....or am I romanticising?) They would not necessarily have had to be intellectually top notch....just keen to contribute. You could even make a case that the emigrant culture would benefit from off-loading some of its more culturally alienated citizens (although not a strong case I suspect). I have said "would have been" because - in the US and much of Europe - that horse has long ago bolted in the wake of the unfolding tragedy of 'multiculturalism'.

