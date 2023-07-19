Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Frost's avatar
Peter Frost
Jul 20, 2023Edited

The terms "Left" and "Right" are problematic, and it would be better to abandon them altogether. Neither term has had much meaning since 1945, when both the traditional left and the traditional right fell into terminal decline and never really recovered.

That decline was partly due to political repression: McCarthyism against the Left and postwar épuration against the Right. But there was a bigger reason: the Center was doing a great job! For almost three decades we had a miracle of solid economic growth and solid population growth. And the fruits of that growth were more or less evenly distributed. Most working people could now afford a middle-class lifestyle. Families were being formed by people who, previously, would have remained single and on the margins of society.

So the Center had a sound grip on reality and was doing the right things. Unfortunately, that's no longer true. There is an ideological disconnect that spans the current political spectrum, which is now either Center-Right or Center-Left. I don't think we will get anywhere within that spectrum, at least not in the Anglosphere.

It would be better to accept that we are politically marginal and talk to anyone who is willing to give us a fair hearing. We in Canada have had Conservative governments, and they have been no better than Liberal governments on the issue of demographic replacement. In fact, they have been somewhat worse. It was a Conservative government that brought in global immigration in the early 1960s, and it was another Conservative government that hiked immigration levels in the 1980s. Today, "Conservatives" and "Liberals" are outgrowths of the same globalist consensus that has become dominant throughout the West.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
Jul 19, 2023

Progressivism fits hand in glove with the global corporate state because both are supranational projects that consider borders and nations some combo of arbitrary, antiquated, unjust or discriminatory, and they are both totalizing in the sense that they have no end point or stopping place: for corporatists the goal is slapping a barcode onto every person place or thing on Earth; for Progressives, every human needs to learn the Good News about Structures of Oppression and be baptized in the new faith of identity-based maximum personal autonomy.

They both need to erase nations, cultures, traditions, norms etc, most especially the idea that a citizen with centuries of roots has more claim to a country than someone newly arrived from anywhere on the planet, and mass immigration, skilled or un-, helps them achieve all these aims.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aporia Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture