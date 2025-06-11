Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jake's avatar
Jake
Jun 11

“The statement, “I believe that individual differences in intelligence are caused partially by genetics” is not shocking or racy and even progressive outlets such as Vox accept it.”

Vox agrees superficially and only with the generalized statements. If you start to dive into specifics, they’ll clarify where they stand real fast.

And yes, after the reaction to Murray’s The Bell Curve, which is still occurring 31 years later, no one is going to publish research in that vain again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
Jon M's avatar
Jon M
Jun 11

What is ironic is that the equalitarians, as you put it, are the ones DEMANDING to know why groups aren’t equal and why the “global south” is poor.

They forced people like me to find answers that make sense, so I looked at culture, recent history of colonization, geography, resources, discrimination, political history, religion. The only thing that has overwhelming explanatory power to predict all the relevant trend lines (GDP per capita, crime, education) is finding the thing that causes people of proximal geographic origins to cluster together in predictable ways, even when they move around the globe through migration.

It’s not magic dirt, so it has to be something else. I used to be content with cultural or anti colonial explanations but the equalitarians kept pushing the issue and made me think about it a lot more deeply. To their absolute loss.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
72 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aporia Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture