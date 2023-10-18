Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Spaceman Spiff's avatar
Spaceman Spiff
Oct 18, 2023

Good analysis. All I would add is that Muslims are significantly more intolerant than most other cultural groups. There is very little live and let live with Muslim communities. In most Western nations they resist assimilation. In Britain the mosques specifically teach Muslims that what we think of as patriotism or national loyalty is a form of idolatry. It is Islam first before anything else.

This is strikingly different from other cultural groups moving to the West where their cohesiveness evaporates after a generation or two. Second and third generation Cantonese don't really feel they have much of a link with Hong Kong, for example, and rarely speak Cantonese.

A second factor is people from Asia hate losing face. We tend to associate this with the Far East; the inscrutable Japanese etc. It is in fact an Asian thing. Whites don't have this to the same extent. It is definitely present in Indians. They are deeply uncomfortable taking blame or responsibility if it involves a loss of face. In the UK many Muslims are Pakistani, so cut from the same cloth.

So I think the insult to Islam element of the formation of Israel is felt very deeply by Muslims in ways Europeans don't understand. Most of us don't care. It is ancient history. So we are baffled at the way the two-state solution always fails. But I suspect that history is processed quite differently by people who dislike losing face.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Current Resident's avatar
Current Resident
Oct 18, 2023

Actual insight. Thank you.

And for all of the discussion about diversity and multi-cultural understanding, especially at elite universities, many people just continue to assume that everyone is motivated by the same things they are - peace, prosperity, and individual autonomy. There's a world of people who value different things, some of which are in direct opposition to what most Americans value.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
40 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aporia Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture