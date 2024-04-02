Aporia

Philalethes
Apr 2, 2024

As noted by others, the piece misses an obvious reason why Eastern European countries have experienced little immigration: they are economically much less attractive than Western European countries. Actually, judging from the population flows since the end of the Cold War, they are not particularly attractive to their own citizens, and for the very same economic reasons. In turn the combination of significant emigration and low fertility means that Eastern European countries

tend to have the worst demographic prospects in Europe: hardly an indication of success in preserving their own peoples and culture.

Peter Frost
Apr 2, 2024

The Hajnal Line, in itself, isn't a hypothesis. It's a verifiable reality: for at least the past thousand years, people north and west of that line have had weaker kinship ties, a higher proportion of nuclear families, and a higher proportion of people living alone for at least part of their adulthood.

The hypothesis begins if we say that these characteristics explain why State formation and the market economy developed earlier there than elsewhere. If people are less bound by kinship, they are better able to organize their social and economic relationships in other ways, hence the earlier emergence of the State and the market economy.

For Northwest Europeans, the line between "insiders" and "outsiders" is conceived much more in moral terms, i.e., a willingness to adhere to rules that are conceived as being universal and absolute (as opposed to being situational and relative, as in the case of kin-based morality).

"Altruism toward outsiders" doesn't follow from any of the above. If you are outside a "moral community" you are hated much more passionately than someone who is simply outside your kin group. To the extent that Northwest Europeans have shown altruism toward outsiders, this would be a consequence of their assimilation of Christianity and Christian notions of charity. But I don't see such charity as a psychological inevitability.

I do believe that Northwest Europeans are more susceptible to ideology and are much more likely to bring their personal lives into line with ideology, often to an extreme degree. But I don't think they are inherently prone to being altruistic toward outsiders, especially given their tendency to define "outsiders" in moral terms.

