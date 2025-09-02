Aporia

pyrrhus
2h

Professor Steve Hsu, a well known quantum physicist at Michigan State, ran a lot of studies on the genetic influence of intelligence, both in the US and in China...He concluded that thousands of genes affect intelligence, and also that intelligence is roughly 80% heritable....That seems likely because good health and IQ are definitely correlated, and a great many genes affect health...

Realist
2h

Excellent article.

"Here I add to that by arguing that current GWAS studies must be overlooking much of the genetic influence on intelligence. In short, intelligence must be affected by vast numbers of genes, which means that most of them must have very small effects, and current GWAS studies do not have the statistical power to detect these tiny effects."

I believe that is the correct analysis of the situation. The fact that human intelligence manifests as a spectrum shows that there is a large number of genes influencing intelligence.

To add a further confounding factor, intelligence presents itself in different abilities, such as abstraction, logic, reasoning, planning, creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving.

It seems to me that 80% or more of intelligence is genetic.

