Discussion about this post

Jowan M.
Aug 8, 2024

First of all, this is a very well-written essay. Chapeau for writing with such clarity.

I would however argue against this case for nationalism, not because I am liberal, progressive, or any other labels that belie the infinite dimensions of a person, but because the empirical reality exposes the illusion of national unity. While I'm writing my own essay about this, I try to be brief here.

Our nations are imagined communities (to use Benedict Anderson’s term), some more, some less, nevertheless imagined. The sense of unity and identity that nationalism promotes is an illusion, and polarisation is our evidence, because what instils this notion of unity and commonality is an out-group or enemies more than internal unity and common values and beliefs. In other words, the secret to a group’s unity has been to define itself against other nations and groups, because once it begins to define itself for something, competing and contradicting interests emerge and clash with one another (as we can clearly see in increasingly more divided nations).

The second point I would make is against attaching a sense of purpose and meaning to collective identity or group. This is not only a bad idea, it’s lethal. It’s this deep sense of purpose attached to one’s group and identity that can give people the license to kill other people (seen as "sacrificing" oneself). Almost all atrocities in human history has been about conflicting identities (whether national, religious, ethnic, or racial), and some sort of "us" versus "them."

What we instead need to do is to cultivate a sense of purpose attached to doing (as in creative work) rather than being (ie group identity, which is merely an accident of birth). There is absolutely not reason to be, for example, proud of something which one had nothing to do with. To cite Margaret Mead, you can be proud of your child of you didn’t ruin her, but nobody has any right to be proud of their ancestors, because after all they didn’t do a thing about it.

Purpose attached to work doesn’t have to be about ”greatness," writing a bestselling book or becoming the next Picasso; it’s about realising one’s own potentials. It’s about discovering and nurturing one’s true abilities, to actualise those abilities, and to become more of what one is. This meaning-making can never be a collective endeavour because all individuals are different. You may be a writer, but someone else might be a baker who want to explore the culinary arts of pastries. Purpose attached to one's growth and development is about self-actualisation. And that’s when one can also reach transcendence, which is my last point. This is where one can finally transcend the usual limits that tribalism/nationalism instills, because purpose is attached to oneself and one’s creation. And it is this sense of purpose that gives us the reason to, not die, but to live for something.

Argo the Second
Aug 7, 2024

Humans were built and have always been ensconced in communities - family, village, guild, company, region, nation. The rejection of this truth is something that makes us naturally recoil because it is inhuman and unnatural to us, unless sold via the potential benefits.

The progressive drive is ideology, not fact, grown through the inhumanity of the steamroller of progress manifesting through progressive apostles.

