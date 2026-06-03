Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Realist's avatar
Realist
7h

Thanks for the informative analysis.

One possible reason for remigration from the US back to their respective countries was the language barrier. While there are some cultural differences in Northwestern European countries, I don't believe they were insurmountable. The English were the main source of colonists, but there were also a significant number of French, Dutch, and Germans, along with a sprinkling of other Northwestern Europeans. This European immigration continued, with fits and starts, ever since.

The problem arises when the immigrants are from areas with desperate genetic traits and European cultural backgrounds.

Reply
Share
Michael Magoon's avatar
Michael Magoon
8hEdited

This is an interesting article, and you are correct to highlight the return rates of European immigrants before 1920. But it does not appear to be significant for the specific case of Irish immigrants during their diaspora 1840-60 when the vast majority of Irish immigrants arrived.

Based on data that I have seen, their return rates was around 9% (much lower than later immigrant groups). If accurate, then it is not plausible that that low rate caused a significant Survivor Bias problem.

The most likely reason was:

1) the steamship had not yet gone into transatlantic service during the period of Irish immigration, so it was much harder to return and

2) Ireland was much poorer.

Jews, Germans, and Scandinavians also had relatively rates of low return migration.

It is also factually incorrect to claim that “ Irish immigrants arrived in America in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.” The vast majority came 1840-60, so the return data that you gave is not relevant .

Reply
Share
43 replies
47 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aporia Magazine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture