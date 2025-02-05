Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Magoon's avatar
Michael Magoon
Feb 5

Interesting article.

I think the key passage is “ Getting the right authoritarian leader can be beneficial, but getting the wrong one can be disastrous.”

Democratic governance is not about implementing the popular will or picking the best leader. It is about ensuring a peaceful transition away from bad leaders. Authoritarian leaders are very hard to get rid of without violence, and that violence can easily turn to civil wars that tear apart societies.

Democratic governance may be the second worst form of government, but the worst form of government is all the others.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
UBERSOY's avatar
UBERSOY
Feb 5

Congratulations Alden 🎉

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
60 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Aporia Magazine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture