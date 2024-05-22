Aporia

Race Realist
May 22, 2024

Far too few of the good and intelligent now hold sway in the west. But it would be a terrible error for us to emulate the Chinese. There is a reason the West, at its best, excelled the East. True genius, while certainly correlated with IQ, is not equivalent to it.

Plato recognized that philosophical genius would always be in a tension with political power. The intelligent man has to be pulled out of the cave, and then uneasily induced back in.

Christianity emphasizes this insight by giving us what are arguably, dueling imperatives: be a good member of the community, but remember that your salvation is individual.

This has a profound effect: it leverages intelligence in a manner not available to other cultures. The Chinese may cram to their hearts' contents, but there will never be a Chinese Augustine, a Chinese Rousseau, a Chinese Copernicus.

The western way produces a society more variegated, more highly differentiated, more creative. However, it is riskier, less stable, and it excels all others only in its heights.

Now is not such a time. In fact, we should probably look kindly on the fact that a Chinese-Russian axis is taking leadership. At this point, at least, humanity as a whole will benefit.

Westerners, meanwhile, are going to suffer a chastening. Let the Chinese be the Chinese, but we need to be us, in the best way possible. I'm afraid this will happen only after a long period of suffering.

16 replies
James Weitz
May 22, 2024Edited

One problem with China is that people can only write articles like yours that praise its government. No criticism allowed. This results in things like being 76th on Transparency International Corruption Perceptions index, despite all that Confucian virtue.. https://www.transparency.org/en/cpi/2023

Lots of folks wonder how economist Le Keqiang could have died suddenly, and so soon after he criticized the economic effects of China’s zero Covid policy. Was that a pursuit of Confucian virtue, too? https://foreignpolicy.com/2023/10/27/li-keqiang-obituary-death-china-xi-jinping/

32 replies
