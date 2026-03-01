Science can address meaning and purpose. Coel Hellier responds to Bo Winegard’s recent article on science and meaning. He argues that science can discover meaning and that notions of hope, love and mortality are within the purview of science. Hellier maintains that to ask “what is the meaning of life?” is a category error because meaning and purpose can only be understood from the perspective of particular sentient organisms.

Physical attractiveness predicts endorsement of specific evolutionary psychology principles. Andrew Ward and colleagues examine whether physical attractiveness is associated with endorsement of principles from evolutionary psychology. Across two studies, one observational and one experimental, they find that it is. Observer-rated physical attractiveness was a stronger predictor of endorsement of such principles than gender or political orientation.