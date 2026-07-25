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James M.
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These are the invisible and pervasive constraints on thought and speech which are everywhere. I've seen them in a different social space (K-12 education) but they're UBIQUITOUS. Few people stop to ask how much damage they're doing to us... because they're fashionable and comforting for the prejudices and social identities of elites.

https://jmpolemic.substack.com/p/the-unbalanced-society

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