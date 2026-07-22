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Swami's avatar
Swami
11h

I agree broadly with this essay, but I specifically read a wide variety of political essays to change my belief. At this age, I don’t usually change 180 degrees, but rarely does a day go by that I don’t refine my views or temper them.

I even find my AI changes my mind on political topics. I say something and it corrects me with facts.

Over the course of my life my views have changed quite an bit and in no way was this a response to be more like my friends or family or any group.

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Glenn Ellmers's avatar
Glenn Ellmers
12hEdited

This whole essay is fascinating, particularly the brief reference to Socrates in the first footnote.

With greater leisure (and in more normal, less ideologically fraught times) I would love to have a debate about whether political philosophy--with its language of nomos, doxa, and the cave--better explains these psychological phenomenon than evolutionary biology.

There would be much to be said for each side. It would certainly be interesting.

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