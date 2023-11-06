Aporia

Peter Kriens
Nov 6, 2023

We revolutionize society by fundamentally changing the gender roles in the past 60 years, telling girls that they are better boys. We see a sea change of women ending up in management. Disproportionately in government, NGOs, universities, schools, etc. These institutions become feminized and start to show the clear feminine pathologies of suppressing dissent, devaluing logic, ignoring reciprocity, increasing reputation warfare, hyper focus on empathy and feelings, and victim hood becomes currency.

And then we write an article like this trying to figure out what got us in this mess and not a single word about the mind boggling revolution we just witnessed in the last century.

Graham Cunningham
Nov 6, 2023Edited

I like your critique of the Luxury Beliefs concept....which has in any case become a bit of a cliche. My comment is about HOW these beliefs, contrary to all common-sense and observable evidence, have come to spread through Western civilisation like a virus:

Most people are intellectual sheep....always have been. In recent times though, two new things have happened 1) the ‘shepherds’ have been an up-itself Lefty intelligentsia that has colonised academia (without our ‘pluralist democracy’ even noticing the fact until recently) 2) an ever-expanding percentage of young people have been going through this academia sheep-dip. The rest is history.

