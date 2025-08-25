Written by Noah Carl.

Last year, I wrote an article arguing that British Muslims don’t commit a lot of crime—specifically, that they commit crime at only slightly higher rates than White Britons when adjusting for age, and commit much less crime than Black Britons. This is contrary to the widely held view that Muslim crime is out of control. The article was generally well-received (though, naturally, not everyone was convinced).

Since it was published, I have unearthed several additional pieces of evidence supporting my argument. It is those I want to focus on here.