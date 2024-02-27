Aporia

I'm not exactly disputing your thesis and anyway I'm not in a position to bandy statistics with you but it's important to factor in various things that might distort them - at least to some extent:

* the British criminal justice system is massively corrupted by institutional fear of 'Islamophobia'. Witness the scandal of young girls being trafficked by Pakistani taxi-driver gangs in Rotherham, Rochdale, Telford, Oldham and elsewhere.

* also - because of this fear - certain ethic-related crimes won't be in the stats: honour killings and forced marriages for example.

* the British police and CPS is possibly the most useless in the world at the business of catching and convicting criminals (detection: something like 5%; conviction: around 1%), If it's hard to detect, it won't get detected.

british muslims are notably more socially conservative that those in france and germany on the pew surveys last i checked. it's indicative of less integration and that was my anecdotal experience when i visited europe

