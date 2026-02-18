Aporia

Godfree Roberts
3h

If we ever hope to compete with China, we'll have to change our leadership selection process. Their civil service (which also handles politics) will hire 30,000 young graduates this year, none of whose IQs will be below 140.

Trump, 2015: “People say you don’t like China. No, I love them. But their leaders are much smarter than our leaders. And we can’t sustain ourselves like that. It’s like playing the New England Patriots and Tom Brady against your high school football team.”

Realist
8m

West=DEI, East Asia=Merit

Stupid is as stupid does.

