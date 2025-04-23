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Jan D's avatar
Jan D
Apr 23, 2025

Overall, it seems the reason behind minimizing genetic behavioral differences in populations is an emotional, egotistical, somewhat insistently pretentious need to have opinion override reality. A denial of what stares us in the face. Facts and life's realities often bite, and are not mandated to be comfortable to someone's preference. A cold, clear eye should be scoring this situation, despite politics, education and ego.

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James M.'s avatar
James M.
Apr 23, 2025

"The scholarship on ethnicity and diversity has been around for decades in a range of disciplines—economics, sociology, anthropology, politics, history. If Hitchens and other race-denying conservatives were unable to keep up with this important research, why did not their advisers keep them informed? The ignorance on this issue could not have been maintained without some major distortion or breakdown of communication within the conservative movement. That is yet to be explained."

I can take a crack at it: these are elite folks who move in elite circles. When they have half an opportunity to proclaim a universalist or social justice-tinged or idealistic canard, they glory in the opportunity. Even the most rigorous iconoclast still cares about status. Making these kinds of socially-approved noises makes them feel and (they believe) look good, and so they do it whenever the opportunity arises. They reserve rigor for subjects closer to their hearts. I suspect we all do this kind of thing, to some extent.

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