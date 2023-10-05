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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
Oct 5, 2023

Is it possible that hod carriers, street Arabs and gong farmers weren't arrested for crimes in Venice because nobody bothered to report the sorts of crimes that they committed or suffered?

Or as one modern-day American prosecutor told me off the record "I don't want to get involved in brown people problems."

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Jeremy Wickins's avatar
Jeremy Wickins
Oct 5, 2023

Interesting! However, I take the assertion that "aristocratic families today are not known for their criminality" with some doubt. Yes, conviction rates, or even just prosecutions, are low, but that is no evidence that their criminality is lower than it has ever been. There may have been a change in the type of criminality from violent to financial, for example. There may have been a societal change towards not investigating/prosecuting aristocratic crimes - many lawyers come from, or aspire to, the upper classes for example. I admit that this is immeasurable, but I don't see that it can be excluded.

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