"What about respondents who supported “far right” nationalist parties? Were they less pro-Black and anti-White? Apparently not."

It's all so disgusting;

Think of where we were roughly century ago as a civilization. We had lowered the child and teen mortality rate from 40% to under 10% and would soon reach <1%. We had reached the skies and then far beyond them.

And then, in plain view the dream of social science, the possibility of using that same power to deeply understand the human condition took control of the hearts of men and promised them a near utopia... Something beautiful was coming, a new god was being born. And then a bunch of assholes came around, smothered him and switched him for a monster committed to the dumbing down of civilization. To using the language of science to lie about things dogs can understand.

When you think of bien pensant social science types, as opposed to the few here at Aporia and other places on the periphery willing to challenge them... you should feel hatred. Think of the nightmare of life in a world without Penicillin or anti-virals. Think of a creature so disgusting that he'd suppress these findings and bring it about. Now think of the social science equivalent and then look around. Take the NYC 4 train, smell the scent and hear the psychotic screams and threats of those who are now your equals. Walk through inner-city Chicago. Browse Ok-Cupid - the existing grinderesque one, not the old one...

A beautiful world was stolen from you, a world that you might never get to know. The horror.

Tv advertising 'creatives' (in the UK at least) must be probably the most nauseatingly shallow, phoney types in the whole world of 'woke'. According to them the country is 60% black. But there's something even more insidious and poisonous: Tv schedules across the Western world are awash with drama serials conforming to a formulaic scriptwriter’s tick-box: Non white person traduced but eventually revealed to be a surprisingly decent sort – Tick....Middle class white person eventually revealed to have a sinister dark side – Tick...Gay Couple included – Tick.... It has become an integral part of the story that ‘lgbt’ people are abundant and everywhere. They are bound to be nice as well. Curiously though there is another box to be ticked: there needs to be some graphic depiction of violence especially towards attractive young women (by white men of course). https://grahamcunningham.substack.com/p/non-binary-sibling-is-entertaining

