Steve Sailer
Apr 17

Blacks were blocked from employment in quite a few occupations in the north, even in liberal cities like New York. That's why there were “Don’t Buy Where You Can’t Work” boycott campaigns in the 1930s and 1940s of retailers such as department stores.

Graham Cunningham
Apr 15

Excellent essay....an impressive assembling of nuanced evidence on an aspect of American racial history that has been omerta'd off the table in polite discourse. I would just add some nuanced remarks from an essay I wrote in the wake of the monstrous, racist-anti-racist George Floyd blamefest.

"....wind the clock back seventy years or so and the narrative would have been a substantially correct one. It is probably fair to say that, until the 1960s, a majority of white Europeans and Americans would – and without feeling any need to give it much thought – think of black African ethnicity as inherently inferior..... And within American society in those days, a much, much smaller subset seethed with a racial vitriol that would make of this supposed inferiority a justification for their malignant desire to persecute and subdue. A less often told story though - given the inbuilt conflict dramatising tendencies of media narratives - is the racial harmony and goodwill that also existed in pre-civil rights America alongside - and in contrast to - the Jim Crow mentality. One has only to look at footage of adoring white fans of the Swing bands of the 1930s to get a glimpse of this now air-brushed counter-narrative." https://grahamcunningham.substack.com/p/back-in-the-summer-of-2020

