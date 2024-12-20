Aporia

Historically, cities were often population sinks due to higher disease rates, not low fertility. Diseases can increase death rates, but there's nothing about cities that causes lower fertility rates.

If density lowered fertility rates, then the Ashkenazi Jews would've gone extinct in the 1800s. Instead, the Jews had a huge population explosion in the 19th century, while mostly living in European cities. In many cases, the increasing Jewish population in cities lead to overcrowding in urban areas, hence one reason why antisemitism was rapidly growing.

When I have time, I'll add a new section to my FAQs to address this topic in greater depth, since I surprisingly haven't covered it yet. I'll make sure there's a link to this article, once I finish it. https://zerocontradictions.net/faqs/overpopulation

The pearl clutching about the causes and solutions to declining birth rates is a waste of time. Now that we've moved beyond agricultural subsistence economies, low birth rates are inevitable -- and permanent. Nobody needs 10 kids to bring in the yam harvest any more.

Urban density, feminism, the Internet perhaps all contribute but I would submit it's a more fruitful use of research dollars to figure out how to reconfigure society to function with fewer people via automation, robotics, AI, etc. We're already moving in that direction, so this is a challenge that can be met.

The global population in 1970 was 3.7 billion, less than half of what it is today. Was it a dystopian hellscape then? No.

If we can manage the decline responsibly, a reduction in population would result in a profound increase in quality of life for all, not to mention reducing resource utilization to more sane levels.

Projections show we have until 2080, when global population finally begins to fall. That's doable, if we have our priorities straight.

