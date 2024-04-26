Aporia

Michael Mccracken
Apr 27, 2024

Couldn’t just the effect of left wing propaganda since the 60s and 70s have an effect of society also? Genetics certainly places a role but we seem to forget that people are animals and they have to adapt to a changing environment and might have to put on a face to mask their real beliefs as a self defense mechanism especially with the rise of people being afraid to express socially conservative views of being cancelled by society.

Apr 26, 2024

The fact that a high IQ is genetically correlated with leftism is inconvenient for both conservatives and liberals and raises a huge number of interesting questions.:

1. Does this fact mean that the stereotypes of conservatives about the "liberal elite" fully correspond to reality?

2. Does this fact mean that dark-skinned people are GENETICALLY not quite able, on average, to support truly leftism - all sorts of feminisms, gay rights, internationalisms. Does this mean that blacks always support the left only for purely selfish reasons in the spirit of "taking more money from the white state" and "raising our race to the top of society, and lowering whites"?

3. How many people in society exist with real left-wing views? A minority of 30% white liberals?

4. Are white liberals, uh, a "superior race"? They have the highest IQ, literally whiter skin[ https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11109-020-09635-0 ]and as a result of a high IQ, white liberals are likely to have lower rates of crime, abortion, and the like.

5. Can we say that, in fact, all the groups that leftists usually defend - the black people, the working class, the outsiders of society - in fact despise their liberal views?

