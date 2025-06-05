Aporia

Aporia

comfy sweatshirt
Jun 5

I think some of the main failure points of utilitarianism come from the short-sightedness of its followers, such as their ignorance of long-term consequences and even competing ethical frameworks like kin selection (and how they came about).

If you observe utilitarians, they take the future for granted and devote their resources to things like open borders, foreign aid, climate change, and even things beyond their own species like bug suffering. The counterevidence and counterfactuals are not explored much nor carried far into the future (like Aporia's articles do in criticizing open borders). They think in a short-termist way which doesn't take multigenerational and unintended effects into account.

Most of them effectively neuter themselves in the process, too; i doubt their fertility is anywhere near replacement-level. So, they devote resources into a future that is clearly unsustainable even in maintaining their own goals.

Even as someone who has some utilitarian elements to my morality (I'm a vegan who has non-zero care about bug suffering!), I left "full" utilitarianism because of these clear failures. Kin selection should always be the primary focus of moral systems. Other considerations can come second. Imo, put your own mask on before helping others (even if you're a utilitarian, lol).

Jeff Cook-Coyle
Jun 5

This reminds me of a recent discovery about the book of Ecclesiastes in the Bible. As I was reading it, I realized that Solomon's discoveries were completely independent of Adam and Eve, the Original Sin, and our fallen nature. Somehow, those important stories from the book of Genesis were not anywhere in Solomon's consciousness. He was spinning his wheels. The whole book is just puffs of air and vanity, alright.

You can probably guess why this came to mind. Singer's perfect world is also completely void of our fallen nature. There are a zillion ways to characterize what is wrong with society. But you can't talk seriously about how to improve it without acknowledging this.

Singer is looking at the gameboard without understanding the rules. I am imagine that he and I could put together an experiment to test my hypothesis, although I have a day job that this does not fall within.

