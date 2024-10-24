Aporia

Graham Cunningham
Oct 24, 2024

Many decdes ago at university, I did a module on the 'social science' of revolutions. Fifty+ years later, I remember almost nothing of it except this: the contention that - when revolutionaries perceive their enemy as weak and accommodating - they (counterintuitively) actually hate it more than when they perceive it as strong and intransigent. Human psychology is a funny business.

Stephen Schecter
Oct 24, 2024

Quoting other generals about how Muslim haters of Israel are created by Israel's military response to the October 7 attack and to Hizbollah's year-long bombardment of Israeli cities is of no relevance to the situation where Muslim Palestinians live in Gaza or even in Judea and Samaria. Hanania is quite correct that Muslim hatred of Israel there is maxed out. Indeed, it is part of Musllm culture and Muslim practice against the "Zionist entity" for over a hundred years now. Muslim doctrine, reinforced by weekly sermons from Mosques, hateful educational material in schools, glorification of martyrs in sports venues, etc, etc, has created a climate of hatred of Israel among those who consider themselves Palestinians that have now reached down into their sexual pores, as witnessed by the depraved sexual cruelty perpetrated by the participants in the Gaza October 7 invasion of Israel. Your essay only whitewashed this situation by suggesting that Israel's retaliation might have created even more Israel-haters among the Palestinians in Gaza and Judea and Samaria. The latter may not all be Hamas or PLO members, but they all subscribe to the doctrines preached by these groups and continue to elect them when given a chance to vote. Indeed, one even hears them spout the party line when interviewed for television about how they feel: "again a Naqba," they say, blithely ignorant of the fact that the first so-called naqba was self-induced as the historical record shows. But this deeply ingrained attitude has been adopted by the intellectual classes of the western world, spearheading the explosion of antisemitic sentiment and acts on western university campuses and the streets of western capitals, including in my Canadian province where teacher unions have called for the inclusion of naqba education in the high school curriculum. This would make western intellectuals haters of Israel without even having their loved ones or houses destroyed by the war which Hamas unleashed. Little wonder western society is collapsing from within.

