The Futurist Right
May 15, 2024

Contra the Writer and In Defense of Hatred

“people are understandably wary of strong ethnic, especially racial, identification. They see skinheads and others who loudly assert they are proud to be white,12 and conclude that ethnic hatred is an inevitable sequela of ethnic pride. The truth is more complicated. Racists are motivated by hatred, not by pride. This point emerges over and over in the testimonies of ex-skinhead Frank Meeink. In a statement from 2017, Meeink describes the recruitment tactics he witnessed while part of the subculture, recounting that outsiders were fed lines like “Come be proud of your heritage.” Yet the pitch, he says, was built on deception. “[N]ot once did these guys talk about their heritage in meetings,” he notes, adding, “we never talked about what our culture did, it was what they’re doing.””

- This is a false concession, or rather it includes 2 false premises - 1) That hatred is in and of itself bad, and 2) that it’s presence shows the skinheads lack of interest in his own ethnic identity. Let me start with 2.

Would you say (iq-elevated) fish did not have a strong fish identity because they didn’t ever discuss water? Likewise, many cultural practices are so implicit that discussing them is unnatural. In fact, they only come to the foreground in comparison with other cultures.

Not having sex with and marrying your 1st cousin or uncle is just normal. Not marrying at 15, and not marrying ur cousin is just normal Anglo-Saxon and other hajnali behavior for the past 500 yrs. No one even thinks of it, until one day they come across freaks who marry their 1st cousins.

No one has an ‘I’m not a criminal’ identity except in the context of living around a bunch of criminals. U get the gist. The racist lives in water, and someone pours toxic sludge in it by the metric ton. Then when he complains, they say, ‘but u don’t even value water, I’ve never heard u talking about water except in the context of how much u hate sludge’.

Now let’s return to 1. Is love not a valid emotion? Is hatred not the normal and valid response to those who would destroy what you love? Basically everyone agrees on this, the case against hatred is merely that ‘race is irrelevant, and the extremists are a small minority… (paraphrasing normal discourse, not this article)’ The hereditarian and accurate observational position is that no it’s not a small minority, behaviors and values you dislike and which hurt you are currently inseparable from the vast majority of people in at least some other groups.

Unless you are going to whip up, out of thin air a bizarre terminal value that hatred is always bad - there is no coherent case against racial hatred though there may be one for some specific instances of it. It's categorical demonization was always built on a lie, the lie that we were similar and basically the same when we aren’t.

May 15, 2024

There’s no such thing as ‘Universal Human Rights’ though would agree all people should be treated humanely and decently circumstances permitting.

