Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith's avatar
Keith
Feb 20Edited

Nope, not convinced. Yes, the drive to believe the supernatural may be strong in many people, especially the uneducated, but the 'we' Bo uses in claiming that humans can't avoid thinking in a supernatural way is too all-encompassing. Dawkins doesn't think that way, neither did Hume, neither do I and neither do millions of others. I don't even believe Bo does. And even if all these people DID believe, it would still be foolishness.

Sam Harris's argument was always that religion might very well be good for us - Hitchens claimed it wasn't - but if religion isn't 'literally' true then it isn't true full stop. In which case we should treat the stories as we do all other stories, myths and legends, all of which may well illustrate deep truths or show us moral characters worth emulating but so what?

By the way, I remember almost 20 years ago when I followed the New Atheists - I'm one of the few who haven't turned on Dawkins, now claiming his arguments were simplistic and sophomoric - and even in those days he admitted to being a cultural Christian, enjoying the carols, the music inspired by religion, and the ancient village churches. This is not a new admission or backsliding on his part.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Aporia and others
Keith's avatar
Keith
Feb 20

It seems to me that you either view religion like a meal, which is either good or bad but never true or false, or whether you think it belongs in the true/false category like fiction/non-fiction. I view it as the latter but some sophisticated people - now that their beliefs have become either incredible or just plain wrong - have decided their best bet is to shift it into the 'meal' category (what Bo would call the 'poetry' category). I view this as a sneaky shifting of the goalposts.

But all that aside, the only appeal religion has is precisely the unbelievable stuff. Take away the miracles, heaven and hell, life after death, resurrection, water into wine, the night-flights on flying horses etc. and what are you left with? A dull set of rules and beliefs on a par, attraction-wise, with the AA Motoring Handbook.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Aporia
47 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aporia Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture