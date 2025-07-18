Aporia

Jul 19

I have a very similar reading except less conspiratorial.

1.

Wokeness was by no means designed, except insofar as managerial imperatives create a selection process which filters ideas based off whether it suits them. HR aren't going to adopt Fanon regardless of how popular he is among left-wing academics, but will gladly adopt DEI tokenism insofar as it legitimates their otherwise unearned power within the workplace. So too with ESG, etc.

I don't even think they're tied to the central tenets of wokism. i.e. you could get HR to abandon DEI pretty easily so long as you provide them a successor ideology which would allow them to wield even more power and hire even more minions.

2.

What Burnham really got wrong was he assumed there'd be a highly technically-competent managerial elite. In fact the managerial elite are mentally retarded and an overwhelming majority of their ideology is thus dedicated to a principled defence of mental retardation (this covers everything from them trying to remove the SATs to their general notion that mathy work should be done by imported brown-people to keep its status down). The rise of ideology is precisely because they can't legitimate themselves based off technical competence.

The right continue to miss this because they insist on lumping genuinely intelligent professionals with managers into the PMC. So long as you conflate line workers (e.g. software engineers at Google) with staff workers (say HR) you'll fail to identify the genuine power struggle going on.

This distinction also explains why the managers are so dumb, because managers and professionals basically self-select into either path, increasingly on intelligence (no-one I know would ever choose to be a manager because they know it'd mean spending most of your time in meetings with low-IQers).

3. The strength of wokism merely reflects the strength of the parasitic class of managers/administrators. Which is due to stuff like corporate governance failing to address the principal-agent problem (also why the share of income going to managers ever-skyrockets). No-one mentions this. Everyone wants to discuss woke from an ideological angle, not treat it as downstream of economics (which an ex-marxist like Burnham would have done).

Jul 19

Counter theory: The modern managerial class has too much time, too little to do. Most of what used to be done by managers is now done by digital machines (computers, AI) so managers need something to keep themselves busy. Plus, traditional managers don't get much respect from their lackies for their traditional roles so they need to add something to work to make them seem like better people.

Wokism fills both those needs. Reshaping society is an "important" task that fills the emp[y hours of their day and offers many opportunities for virtue signaling. It would be a perfect task forto the modern manager (at this point, imagine your managers humming to themselves the song "I am the very model of a modern Major-General" with appropriately modified lyrics) if they weren't screwing up the world with their new task Sigh!

