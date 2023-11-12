Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anatoly Karlin's avatar
Anatoly Karlin
Nov 12, 2023

You're correct about the close link between vodka binge drinking and homicides in Eastern Europe. Classical Russian homicide in the 1990-2000s era: Man in 40s knifed in apartment during multi-day zapoi. Typical American homicide: Man in 20s killed shot in gangland dispute.

Re-Italy, I'd also add that the Mafia probably keeps crime monopolized to itself to some extent, which also makes it less likely for authorities to heavily crack down on it. Also in the least functional parts of Europe murders might not get reported as such as stringently as they would in Northern Europe, through this is purely hypothetical (demographer Alexey Raksha argues this applies to a significant degree in Russia).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steven C.'s avatar
Steven C.
Nov 12, 2023

The U.S. Mafia was less violent than more recent criminal organizations. If you owed them money, they would threaten you or rough you up; but not kill you because that wasn't going to resolve the debt. Likewise they would bribe or blackmail law enforcement and politicians but not commit killings, assaults or kidnappings because of the likely response. The more extreme forms of violence were between families, or to maintain internal discipline and loyalty.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aporia Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture