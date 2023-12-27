Aporia

Ivan
Dec 28, 2023

What a great essay. As someone from a working-class background I've always wondered why I struggled in school and at university. After many failed attempts at trying to finish a degree, and after many years of trying to figure out why, the last few years it all made sense when I discovered the IQ and heritability literature. At first it was hard to accept that I wasn't bright enough to finish higher education - it's a uncomfortable realisation to accept that there are limits on one's own abilities - but I've now accepted the reality and found some peace with that fact. I just wish cognitive ability, which is mediated by genes, and it's correlation with life outcomes was more commonly accepted in society, we then would have less talk about "privilege", "systemic racism", etc.

Keith
Dec 27, 2023

What a great article. I have never seen the last 80 years of our education system laid out so concisely and clearly. It's heartening to know that such people are still at the heart of the discussion over education, even if all the right people fail to listen to them. I'm especially disappointed with Michael Gove. I thought he at least would know better.

