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Amanda's avatar
Amanda
4h

Although this topic is fascinating, I just can’t help feeling really sad when reading about North East Asian demographic trends.

The article also made me wonder if Peter has researched or written anything about Islamic software being imposed on the hardware of us ”WEIRDos”? In my opinion, this is the defining conflict in the West.

For example, many people in Sweden have an aversion to the increasing prevalence of the hijab/niqab/burqa. Imposing this culture on our egalitarian one feels like abuse, because we have this long history of women’s rights dating back to the Viking Age (if not further), and in general, much about this Islamic mindset just feels unnatural for Europeans.

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Realist's avatar
Realist
7h

Very interesting take on motives for expansion and hegemony.

From my perspective, I am sympathetic to distrust of both religion and government. Throughout history, there has been contention between government and religion because both seek to control people. This was certainly the case in Europe. Religious leaders and monarchs were at each other's throats until they learned that they could compromise and share control.

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