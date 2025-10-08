Aporia

Steve Rogerson
12h

All the examples are from the "western" perspective. It would be interesting to see analysis of non-Western slave revolts, such as the Zanj that almost toppled the Abbasid caliphate; or the Mameluks defeating the Ayyubids in 13C Egypt.

Sean Traven
2h

This is an incisive and unsentimental account. It strips rebellion of its romantic veneer and restores it to the field of cause and effect. Men do not revolt merely because they suffer; they revolt when suffering comes into contact with hope and comparison. Privilege breeds envy when it stops short of freedom. It is the same mechanism that drives all class revolutions—the appetite for a higher rung, not the destruction of the ladder. Once on that rung, the climber kicks hard, more often than not.

Tacky, Cuffy, and Sharpe were not prophets of equality. They were men accustomed to command, thrown into subjection, and therefore more conscious of its insult. The lowest slaves, like the poorest laborers, lacked the margin of security from which risk could be undertaken. Those who dared were those who could afford the first move. In all likelihood they also had the brains needed to envision a better life for themselves. The agonized victims of the worst in the ruling class do not see an alternative. The enslaved genius sees it all too well. This makes him suffer more but also makes him more capable of finding an exit.

To understand rebellion in this way is to abandon the sentimental comfort that misery alone will redeem itself through revolt. Misery endures; hope disturbs.

