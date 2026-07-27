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Compsci's avatar
Compsci
16hEdited

I never thought about death, until I was dying. Let me elaborate. Little less than a couple years ago, I was completely healthy (as far as I knew, no co-morbidities that old folk get and so forth) when I had a massive MI. Complete blockage to the left main aortic artery. Heart stoppage usually happens and then relatives make arrangements for the “departed”. I was not that lucky. While waiting for ambulance, then being worked on, then in the emergency room, I remained *completely* conscious. I simply thought, “When will I pass out and this will all be over?”—nothing very profound. Never happened (obviously). However, as I remember there was no fear of death—pain and discomfort—yes. Within an hour or so, I was in the OR and the blockage was removed. Two days later, I was discharged. Go and sin no more. 😇

As I think about the incident, I wonder if my MI event was of such a surprise that I had no time to think of the end of mortality or whether I had the blessing of not being very fearful of, or concerned with, death. I guess I’ll see if—no when, this occurs again.

Reading today’s missive, I can’t help thinking of the old refrain, “…a coward dies a thousand deaths, the brave but one…”. OK, coward is a bit of a pejorative, but the word “fearful” can be substituted without loss of meaning in this case.

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Lisa Ann Williamson's avatar
Lisa Ann Williamson
15h

Beautiful article. I was thinking about the irony of his diagnosis and hoping that it helps him to perhaps take a spiritual route to immortality instead of a bio-hacking one. After all, we are 93% stardust.

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