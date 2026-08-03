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Compsci's avatar
Compsci
1d

“…so that by the late eighties IQ has declined by something like 10 points relative to age 25.”

I’ve heard these type of findings for many years now. All about the same wrt IQ testing decline across age cohorts. What I’ve never seen is an explanation of just what this means in terms of observable behavioral effects. For example, is a 10 point difference in IQ the same for an individual whose adult lifetime baseline was say, 120-125, as it is in a person whose adult lifetime baseline IQ was 100-105?

For that matter, what exactly does a 10 point difference mean anywhere on the Bell curve? Group averages across time, we have many studies of high vs low, but for individuals…?

I am now at that age you speak of (70’s). My subjective evaluation of myself is that recall (mining the concrete database) is slower and fluid (putting it all together) as well. To this effect, I try to postpone many decisions until I’ve “slept on it”. This seems to work quite well as the mind seems to dwell on such unfinished tasks of the day. YMMV

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Luke Lea's avatar
Luke Lea
1d

Quote: "The truth, however, is that intelligence actually rises into at least middle adulthood (ages 45–60), regardless of whether it is measured as fluid or crystalized intelligence."

Then how come so many of the theoretical physicists who made fundamental discoveries in the twentieth century were so young: Heisenberg (23), Dirac (24), Pauli (24), Fermi (25), Einstein (26) and so on.

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