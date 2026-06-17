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Nico Bruin's avatar
Nico Bruin
2h

You mostly failed to mention the two largest problems with our "democracy".

In theory, representative democracy means elected officials trying to fulfill their promises to their voters and look out for their interests.

This system can break down in two ways:

1. Politicians systematically not delivering on their promises.

2. Power being vested in people other than elected officials.

Both of these undemocratic phenomena are rampant in nearly all so called democratic states.

1.

Politicians are far more susceptible to media pressure than voter pressure, and media organisations have become interest groups of their own rather than guardians of the public interests.

Donor interests also plays a role, especially in those countries where few limits are placed on the size of political donations.

2.

Civil service bureaucracies have their own institutional incentives and ideological leanings, and often manage to frustrate elected officials from implementing their own policies.

Government decision making and policy implementation is often outsourced to NGO's and expert panels, who are not accountable to voters at all.

Law courts are also more activist than ever before, not content to merely enforce laws but rather to stretch their interpretation to or beyond the limit in accordance with their own political preferences.

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Marvin's avatar
Marvin
2h

The article doesn't mention it, but only free adult male Athenian citizens born to Athenian parents could participate in Athenian democracy.

Women, slaves, and foreigners were excluded. Pretty racist stuff!

That's actually close to the original American standard for democratic participation (free White men in good standing).

Makes one wonder, how did the inclusion of Ursula von der Leyens, Alexandria Occasional Cortices, and yesterday-arrived non-binary transgenders improve the process?

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/uk/non-binary-indian-on-student-visa-elected-to-scottish-parliament/articleshow/130998924.cms

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