Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
james murphy's avatar
james murphy
2h

Thanks for this tireless analytical debunking. Such work on behalf of historical veracity should not go unrewarded in this age of egregiously constructed wall-to-wall falsehoods!

A couple of questions, if I may: is it not a bald fact that no direct European contact at all was made with any sub-Saharan Africans en masse (as it were) before the 19th century? And that such contact as was had prior to that occurred exclusively through the agency of the Arab slave trade; i.e., when blacks were purchased as oddities and curiosities for display by the rich?

Reply
Share
Richard Bicker's avatar
Richard Bicker
1h

I'm confused. So was we "Kangs" or not?

Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aporia Magazine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture