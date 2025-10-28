Aporia

Keith
21h

My sister and I are both in our mid- to late sixties. Just yesterday she said, 'I think we had the best of times. No war and no trouble getting on the housing ladder'. I said I would have preferred it if I had had to try harder. (Christ, there no pleasing some people!)

My view is basically the same as Bo's, namely, that when humans have things too easy they often ask the question, 'What's the meaning of life?', a question you rarely ask yourself when being chased by a lion. Once you've solved the problem of survival you have to thrash about for something worth doing with your time. Shall I download another ten songs? Read another book? Go to evening classes, which are now day classes, and take 'Pottery for Beginners'? Nah, I think I'll go back to bed.

Dan Klein
1d

Outstanding. Thank you Noah.

