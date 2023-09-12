Aporia

Feral Finster
Sep 12, 2023

Keep in mind that Britain is a puppet state, whose political leadership has no freedom to act outside American diktat.

For their part, Americans should get wise to the fact that America is by no means a "democracy" or a "democratic republic" but an oligarchy retaining vestigial trappings of a democratic republic. Because it does not matter who wins the elections - the policies don't really change.

The Futurist Right
Sep 12, 2023

"while this new ruling class dismisses this backlash as an outpouring of RACIST, ignorance or imperial nostalgia, in reality it marks a rational response to how the new elite have consolidated their power? "

Everytime you spot a quote like this you can rewrite it as.

""" While Comrade Stalin dismissed peasant agitation as an outpouring of CAPITALIST sentiment, it really marks their demand that we return to the purity of true marxism 1.0 of the days of comrade Lenin, which unlike the perverted current 'Marxism' 2.0 provided for their needs."""

This of course is a lie. The peasants may not understand that what they really need is CAPITALISM, they do understand that they are poor and miserable and that many things were better before. And to avoid this understanding leading to the reversal of communism it is necessary to crush them. The same is true of racism. We were told that other races were fundamentally equally capable, equally moral, and just needed a little time to adjust so we should abandon all racial identity and embrace them as members of a single human race. Then, normal blacks/latins/arabs/pakistanis/ failed to integrate at all, and the ones that did began a campaign against colorblindness to give spoils to their counterparts.

All things flow from the answers to the following questions:

1) Are average members of other races, intellectually and morally inferior to the average white European or east Asians?

2) Is it the norm for elite members of these races (those who aren't intellectually inferior themselves) to nonetheless identify not with their host countries, but with their racial underclass counterparts? Do they accept a colorblind meritocracy that they could thrive in, or do they immediately form a lobby to attack whites and demand special privileges for their own race?

* If 1 and 2 are true; racism is justified. It's important to be honest with yourself, whatever cover-names you might use with other people. If you believe what Aporia readers claim to believe, and are a good person, then you are a racist.

